THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Governor P Sathasivam on Sunday said the youth in Kerala should cultivate cleanliness as a habit and essential way of life. He was inaugurating the flagship programme of Ex-Service Officers’ Association themed on the ‘Swachh Bharat Mission’ at the Colachel Stadium at the Pangode Military Camp here.

“Swachh Bharat mission has gained nationwide acceptance. People from various sections, including students, are joining in the campaign. This campaign not only ensures a clean environment, but also serves to tackle pollution,” he said.

Nonetheless, the Governor voiced apprehensions about the lack of effective waste treatment mechanism. “Lack of proper waste treatment mechanism remains a major issue here. Most of us are not aware the accumulation of waste leads to major health issues,” he said.

Sathasivam said Kerala is the first thickly-populated state in the country to achieve 100 per cent sanitation coverage.“The country has been able to achieve 74 per cent sanitation coverage since the launch of the Swachh Bharat. This is a major achievement,” he said.

Air Marshal R K S Bhadauria, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Air Command said ex-servicemen can provide heft to important programmes like Swachh Bharat.Indian Institute of Space and Technology director V K Dadhwal, NCC Additional Director General (Kerala and Lakshadweep) Maj General Anoop Kumar, ESOA patron Thomas Mathew, president P S K Nair and vice-president N P Chandran were also present.The College of Engineering Thiruvananthapuram’s ‘Manhole sludge removal system’ project won the competition for low-cost waste management technologies.