THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Cyber Crime division of the police have warned the public against falling prey to online fraud. It comes in the wake of recent incidents where fraudsters establish contact with people on Facebook or WhatsApp.Deputy Police Superintendent M Ekbal said in some cases fraudsters introduced themselves to as foreigners who wanted to send gifts to the people they establish contact with.The victims will be sent a message that the gift has been couriered.

Afterwards, a person introducing himself as an official of the RBI or Enforcement Directorate will contact the victim informing about the arrival of a consignment with foreign currency.The victim will be asked to pay a fine or surcharge to be deposited in a bank account in order to receive the consignment. This will be the last the victim hears of the issue.

Police said some foreigners, mostly from Nigeria, who stay illegally in the country were behind the crime. They open bank accounts giving fake addresses with the help of some local people.Incidents of ATM fraud were also reported. The police asked the public to be cautious while using ATMs in remote locations where fraudsters can easily place skimmers to collect ATM data. After collecting the information, fraudsters clone the cards and withdraw money.

The public has been told not to share ATM card number, pin number or OTP to persons who contact them over the phone. Despite several warnings, OTP fraud is on the rise, the police said.