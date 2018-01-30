The New Indian Express in association with Fun World conducted the Travancore Fest ‘Draw and Win’ competition for school students. The winners were declared in an event attended by Sreevaraham councillor R Mini, Kalady Councillor Manju GS, Manager of Travancore Fest Prem Nath, Assistant Manager of TNIE Krishna Sarma, teacher of Cordova Public School Karun Kuriyathi and Administrative Manager Manoj

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Prizes were distributed to the winners of the ‘Draw and Win’, a lucky draw contest for school students, jointly organised by The New Indian Express and Fun World Travancore Fest.

Winners were declared in an event attended by Sreevaraham councillor R Mini, Kalady Councillor Manju G S, The New Indian Express Assistant Manager Krishna Sarma, Travancore Fest Manager Prem Nath, Administrative Manager Manoj and Cordova Public School teacher Karun Kuriyathi.

In the senior category, Reshmi of Carmel Girls Higher Secondary School won the first prize. Madhurima of Sree Narayana Public School and Gopika of K V Pattom secured the second and third prizes respectively.In the junior category, Adityan M S of Cordova Public School won the first prize, Anamika R of Chinmaya Vidyalayam came second and Sivaprasad of Nedumcaud UPS received the third prize.

In the sub-junior category, Rishikesh of Sabarigiri Powdikonam Pothencode, Kannan of St Mary’s Pappanamcode and Gauthami of St Thomas Mukkola came first, second and third respectively.