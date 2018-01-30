THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On the 70th death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, an exhibition at VJT Hall gives a glimpse of the man who changed the course of the freedom struggle.The exhibition organised by Kerala Media Academy and the Information and Public Relations Department consists of cartoons, posters, writings, videos and photos on Gandhiji, telling us about the decisive moments in the struggle for independence.

An earthen pot kept at the dais has the blood-soaked soil taken from Birla House when Gandhi ji was assassinated in 1948. Videos collected from the National Gandhi Museum and a documentary by film-maker A K Chettiar were played. Gandhiji’s writings in Gujarati, Hindi and English were displayed along with the birthday wishes he received.

Gandhiji visited Kerala several times and each visit was historical. Documents, including photographs, videos, and written records recount his involvement with the state, then a princely kingdom. There are pictures of Gandhiji’s visit to Vaikom, Guruvayoor, Kannur, Thiruvananthapuram and Kanyakumari. His last visit was in January 1937 when he took part in the celebrations for the successful implementation of the proclamation. In Thiruvananthapuram, he visited Sivagiri, Attingal, Balaramapuram, Kazhakuttam, Neyyattinkara, Chirayinkeezhu and Amaravial.

The two-day exhibition is being held in connection with the year-long observance to mark Martyrs’ Day. Culture Minister A K Balan inaugurated the and Minister for Museums Ramachandran Kadannappally was the chief guest. The exhibition concludes on Tuesday.