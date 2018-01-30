THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The City Police announced traffic restrictions from 6 am to 1 pm on January 31 in the wake of the Thaipooya Kavadi festival.Vehicles will not be allowed on the Kunnukuzhi-Goureesapattom-Pottakuzhi-Cosmo-Murinjapalam-Medical College- Ilamkulam- Ulloor- Kochulloor route. Alternate route suggested is PMG - Pattom - Chalakkuzhi - Kesavadasapuram or PMG-LawCollege-Kannammoola-Kumarapuram.

There will be restrictions for heavy vehicles on the Kazhakoottam-Ulloor route. Vehicles should not create obstacles on the Pottakuzhi- Cosmo- Murinjapalam-Medical College-Ilamkulam-Ulloor route. Restrictions will be in place at Chakkai, Chakkai bypass, Pattom, Sreekaryam, Chavadimukku, Manvila and Kulathoor during the time of the Kavadi procession.

Vehicles towards the Medical College should take the Pattom-Chalakuzhi route and those from NH should deviate from Venpalavattom to take the KIMS-Kumarapuram-Medical College route.