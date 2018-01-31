THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a freak accident, an 84-year-old man died after the wall of his residence collapsed over him while he was asleep at an agraharam at Valiyashala here on Tuesday. The deceased Namasivayam Pillai was a resident of Chinnasala street, near Valiyashala Kantallur temple. His wife Gomati, 74, who was also present inside the residence, escaped unhurt.

The accident took place around 2 am when Pillai and Gomathi were sleeping in the bedroom. Soon, the wall which shared the portion of the adjacent residence collapsed over him. The wall was fragile as it was constructed using bricks and mortar. Pillai eventually got trapped in the debris.

A Fire and Rescue Services team rushed to the spot and dug out the body of Pillai from the debris. Though the two were taken to Medical College Hospital by the neighbours, Pillai’s life could not be saved. According to the officers, a large number of termites on the wall made the wall weaker and this could be the reason for the collapse.

Pillai is a retired employee of TVS and Sons Ltd. He leaves behind wife Gomathi, son Ramaswamy, and daughter Selvarani. The body of Pillai has been handed over to the family after a post-mortem examination. The Thampanoor police have registered a case.