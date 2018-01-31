Mime show by the Kerala State Bharat Scouts and Guides at the Thiruvananthapuram Central Railway station

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The motorcycle rally, conducted by the Kerala State Bharat Scouts and Guides covering all six divisions of Southern Railways to spread the message of ‘Clean habits make clean stations’, reached Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

The rallying rover scouts performed mimes at the Railway Divisional Office, Thycaud and the Thiruvananthapuram Central Railway station to sensitise passengers on the importance of responsibly using dustbins and avoiding littering during journeys.

Divisional Railway Manger, Trivandrum Division, Prakash Butani flagged off the rally towards the Madurai division in the presence of Additional Divisional Railway Manager K S Jain, Senior Divisional Personnel Officer Siddarth S K Raj, branch officers and staff.

The scouts and guides will be performing at Nagercoil Jn and Kanyakumari stations before entering the Madurai division.

The rally will tour all major stations of Chennai, Salem, Palakkad and Trivandrum divisions. Flagged off by Southern Railway general manager R K Kulshrestha on January 26, the rally is scheduled to conclude at Chennai on February 3.