THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The three-day Kumaran Asan National Cultural Festival is on at full swing at Thonnackal in the district Asan’s vision has great relevance in contemporary Indian politics, said Tourism and Cooperation Minister Kadakampally Surendran while formally inaugurating the festival organised by the Kumaran Asan National Cultural Institute on Tuesday, the second day of the festival. His words acted as a beacon in the reformist path taken by Kerala society, the minister said.

Deputy Speaker V Sasi presided over the function. Asan will be remembered for his unrelenting struggle against social ills. Asan and his works are the best examples of how art and literature transform culture, he said. Actor Nedumudi Venu inaugurated the stage for the Kathakali adaptation of Asan’s poem ‘Karuna.’

Sandarshan Kathakali Vidyalaya, Ambalappuzha, is staging the Kathakali version of the poem in which Kalamandalam Sreekumar dons the role of Upagupta, the Buddhist monk, and Kalamandalam Shanmukhan, the role of Vasavadatta, the courtesan. The adaptation is produced by the Kumaran Asan National Cultural Institute. Cultural Affairs Minister A K Balan will inaugurate the valedictory function on Wednesday.