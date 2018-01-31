THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thanks to an intervention by the State Child Rights Commission, students in schools affiliated to national boards can now enjoy two months of summer vacation. Or else, Class IX students would have had to spend their vacation in classrooms preparing for the board examination. But a few result-obsessed schools affiliated to the CISCE have found an ingenious way of circumventing the fiat.

This academic year, students of Class IX in a few CICSE-affiliated schools were forced to attempt the final exam by January-end. This was done to ensure the students start preparing for the ICSE Board examination from February.

“It is unfair on the part of a school to force students to take the final examination barely seven months after the beginning of classes. Without properly completing Class IX portions, they have made the students prepare for the ICSE Board examination. This is grossly unfair and will only turn counter-productive,” said a parent.

According to the schools, an early board examination in February coupled with the state government’s order all schools should compulsorily ensure summer vacation for students has left them with no choice. “We have to ensure at least 190 working days to complete the portions in time. It should be noted the ICSE Class X students enter exam mode by December when the model examinations begin,” said the principal of a leading ICSE school in the capital.

Besides, a few ICSE schools have also decided to increase the number of periods from seven to eight for Class X from the next academic year if the current model turns unsuccessful. Express contacted Gerry Arathoon, Chief Executive and Secretary, CISCE, New Delhi, who said the Council has published its academic calendar which the schools were supposed to adhere to. “As of now, we have not received any complaint regarding any violation,” he said.

Meanwhile, State Child Rights Commission member C J Antony said the matter would be brought to the state government’s notice. “It has been observed national boards have no voice when it comes to such matters and schools enjoy a free run. The Commission will bring the matter to the notice of the state as it constitutes a violation of child rights,” he said.