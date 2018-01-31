THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The City Corporation will start the work on the abattoir project, which will regulate illegal slaughters within the Corporation limits, at Kunnukuzhi. A detailed project report (DPR) will be prepared by Centre Faying and Food Processing, which quoted the lowest amount in the tender.

Four agencies came forward for the multi-crore project and an Expression of Interest was called from the shortlisted bidder. Centre Faying and Food Processing presented its plans and the Engineering Department of the Corporation gave its nod. A council meeting on Tuesday approved the bidder.

Though the project was initially pegged at around `30 crore, it was scaled down to `10 crore after the Pollution Control Board raised objections.

At the council meet, councillors complained about the delay in distributing LED street lights to wards. Each ward was supposed to get around 200 LED bulbs as the Corporation initiated steps to replace unserviceable lights in each ward with LED bulbs.

KSEB has been entrusted with the contract for installing the lights. The Corporation has paid `9 crore for the project. It plans to replace at least 50 per cent of the streetlights with LED. Mayor V K Prasanth said KSEB had started the purchase order and its board under the new chairperson will approve the rest of the purchases.

Deputy Mayor Rakhi Ravikumar faced flak from councillors when she presented the expenditure in connection with the inauguration of the head mast light at Althara junction which comes under her ward.

Akkulam councillor V R Sini said such luxuries were not accorded to other councillors.