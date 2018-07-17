Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Governor P Sathasivam hosts budding stars

The Raj Bhavan on Monday had three special guests - members of the Super Kids Band who enthralled the audience at the opening of the Nishagandhi Music Festival the other day. 

Published: 17th July 2018 02:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2018 02:34 AM

Kerala governor P Sathasivam (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUVANANTHAPURAM :   The Raj Bhavan on Monday had three special guests - members of the Super Kids Band who enthralled the audience at the opening of the Nishagandhi Music Festival the other day. Impressed by their performance, Governor P Sathasivam had invited them to his official residence. 

Piano player Lidian, drummer Steven Samuel and flautist Amrita Varshini were the children who got the rare honour. Amrita Varshini gave a flute recital on the  Governor’s request. Sathasivam and wife Saraswati Sathasivam honoured them by draping ‘ponnada’ and presented gifts to them. Mrunmai Joshi,  Tourism Department additional director, accompanied the children.

