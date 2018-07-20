Tasty treats from Kerala Agricultural University

By Express News Service

TIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Think agricultural university and the first things that pop to mind are grave-looking agricultural scientists, hyperserious research papers and academic occurrences like soil studies, test farms, seminars and extension schemes. Now think pumpkin candy and pappaya candy. With value addition becoming the buzzword in the farm sector, the Kerala Agricultural University (KAU) also is beginning to look at things differently. On Wednesday, a permanent display of over 30 value-added products developed by various units, departments and stations under KAU was inaugurated at Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar’s office at the Secretariat annexe.

The products include - apart from the pumpkin candy and pappaya candy - ginger squash, raw banana powder, pineapple jam, ginger preserve, coconut chips, pumpkin pickle and banana stem (vazha pindi) pickle. The permanent display is aimed at creating awareness about the products among the public, particularly since KAU has few direct outlets and said products are not available in your neighbourhood supermarket or even outlets run by various agencies under the Agriculture Department like Horticorp stalls.

‘‘Marketing is an issue. By opening the display at the minister’s office, these products can be showcased,’’ admits Dr Anilkumar A, dean, KAU College of Agriculture at Vellayani, Thiruvananthapuram. The college has an outlet at Vellayani and there is also an outlet at Mannuthy, near Vellanikkara in Thrissur where KAU is headquartered.The Agriculture Department is increasingly focussing on value-added products as a means to enhance the income of farmers in the state. Inaugurating the display at his office, the minister had pointed out that the value-added products will be made available to the public through the agro bazaars of the Agriculture Department.