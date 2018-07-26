Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Dystopian reality

Overdriven fest will see the Kochi debut of Mumbai metallers Primitiv alongside three other bands

Published: 26th July 2018 09:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2018 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

(Left to right) Rajarshi, Kiron, Nitin, Pushkar, and Riju

By Jose Joy
Express News Service

TIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Moulding a band on the strength of ideation is something hardly seen among Indian metal bands; maybe even in the indie music scene. Mumbai-based Primitiv is one such rare supergroup by veteran performers who are/have been part of popular acts like Sledge, Albatross, and Blood Meridian. The quintet’s discography including their debut album Immortal and Vile, and singles like The Skull and the Stick are based on a self-created post-apocalyptic dystopian universe.

“In line with our retro-futuristic theme, we create slow and riff-oriented music. We’re exploring the original sound of metal created by early bands like Black Sabbath, but are open to newer elements,” says vocalist Nitin Rajan, about their doom-influenced death metal sound. We catch up with the outfit as they’ve marked Kochi on their Sport Of The Sick tour map which features six Indian cities.

Strong core
Most of the band’s members including Riju Dasgupta, Pushkar Joshi, Kiron Kumar and Rajarshi Bhattacharyya where active in the scene when the seed of Primitiv was sowed in 2013. Having been popular as show organisers and metal radio hosts, the performers garnered widespread acceptance for the band through extensive shows in other cities including Kolkata and even Aurangabad.

“The crowd in newer cities where fewer shows occur are hungry and more receptive,” observes Nitin, the winner of the Best Vocalist at Rolling Stone Metal Awards 2016. Ask them about their musical direction since they’re gearing up to release new singles and he says, “We honestly don’t have a template, but don’t want songs to sound alike. We’ll be playing our new track Squishy and Spongy in Kochi which has slam influences,” also mentioning that it’ll be a  cover-free set.On July 28, at 5 pm.At Q8 Pack, Gold Souk.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp