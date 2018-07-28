By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Palakkad-native Subramanian Narayanan, aka Subu, will take out a Kashmir-Kanyakumari walkathon to raise awareness on road safety. The programme launched by the NGO Drive Smart Drive Safe and supported by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways will be flagged off at Kanyakumari on Saturday. It will conclude in Kashmir on October 2.

“The walkathon is to raise public awareness on the difficulty of pedestrians on our roads. Let us unite for a common goal cutting the barriers of gender, social status and geographic locations for a common goal,” said Subramanian.

Ramashankar Pandey, managing director of Hella India and president, central working committee of the Drive Smart Drive Safe, said the organisation wants Indian roads to be accident-free.

“With one death every four minutes and an accident every minute, the situation is very critical and cannot be left unattended,” he said. Pandey said the walkathon will help make the problem an issue of national priority.

The project envisages participation and engagement from the public in the form of short walks to show their solidarity with Subramanian. They can make walks and post videos on www.onecroresteps.com

Subu’s walk will reach Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.