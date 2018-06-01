Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Fisheries Minister J Mercykutty Amma: Members of Ockhi-hit families to get government job

The state government will take steps to rehabilitate people in the areas where the rough sea has been wreaking havoc.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Fisheries Minister J Mercykutty Amma on Thursday said the eligible members from the Ockhi-affected families will be given government jobs. Speaking after inaugurating the distribution of the financial aid to the people who lost their fishing equipment, she said the state government would take steps to provide jobs to the male youth in the police department.

Steps have also been taken to provide employment to women, below 40 years, of the 143 Ockhi-affected families at the net-making unit of Kerala State Cooperative Federation for Fisheries Development (Matsyafed).

Steps would also be taken to provide facilities for the education of children as per the guidelines of the education department, the minister said. The state government would make interventions to raise the living standard of fisherfolks. The government would also take steps to rehabilitate people in the areas where the rough sea has been wreacking havoc.

The rehabilitation projects would be undertaken at Karode, Adimalatthura and Beemapalli, apart from allotting the flats at Muttathara.As part of ensuring the safety of the fishermen, as many as 15,000 fishermen would be given life jackets. Further, order has been placed to make available satellite-based navigation device NAVIC for fishermen. Three marine ambulance would be introduced in southern, central and north Kerala at a cost of Rs 18.24 crore.

An agreement was signed for the manufacturing of marine ambulances and its maintenance at the function. Cochin Shipyard director N V Suresh Babu and Fisheries director S Venkateshpathi signed the agreement.
Tourism Minister Kadkampally Surendran presided over the function. The launch of the Sagara mobile app was inaugurated at the function attended by the fisheries minister.

