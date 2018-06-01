Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Tourism campaigns to entice monsoon tourists

Kerala Tourism is rolling out a variety of campaigns to woo travellers during monsoon.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Tourism is rolling out a variety of campaigns to woo travellers during monsoon. The department has expanded the promotion activities by way of mall branding and taxi branding in West Asian countries. In countries like Singapore and Malaysia, promotional activities including out-of-home and airport mall branding have been carried out.

A report, which talks about the culture, heritage and traditional cuisine of Kerala, also mentions the authentic Ayurvedic treatments available in the state. This recognition becomes an add-on to the state’s tourism promotions. Kerala Tourism has recently kick-started ‘Come Out and Play’ campaign to attract travellers from across the world to the state during monsoon, said the department in a release.  Kerala had garnered Rs 8,392.11-crore as revenue from the 10,91,870 foreign tourists who visited Kerala last year. Over the past few years, Kerala had received around 70,000 of Saudi tourists during the monsoon.

P Bala Kiran, director of Kerala Tourism said, “The state offers the vacationers a chance to rediscover nature, rekindle relationships, and reconnect with life by indulging into various activities such as trekking, Ayurvedic massage, river rafting and more. Kerala Tourism has also been inviting travel enthusiasts to participate in #COMEOUTANDPLAY challenge.

“The state had hosted a total of 61,42,190 tourists during monsoon season i.e. June-October in 2017 which was an increase of 5,06,623 travellers compared to 56,35,567 tourists arrived during the monsoon season in 2016,” he said in the release.

