A leap into learning

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:Friday proved to be a perfect day for the schools to re-open in the state after a two-month vacation. The overcast skies opened up in the morning with intermittent drizzles drenching the school-goers, soaking their new uniforms, books and bags.

The ambience was equally beautiful with the fragrance of the drenched soil wafting into the classrooms. But, it was the pitter-patter on the roof that enticed him, that many decided to take a break and listen to it. Not just for students, even for the parents who accompanied them, it was a moment of nostalgia. Many were seen sharing fond memories of their school days and monsoon.

However, by the time the Praveshanolsavam began, the skies cleared up. Authorities were seen running helter-skelter to receive the guests and hold the event without any hitch. The scene was not any different in the Thiruvananthapuram Cotton Hill School, touted as one of the largest girls’ high schools in Asia.

Clad in brand-new uniforms, bags and umbrellas, the children turned up at the schools right at time.

Actor and director Madhupal inaugurated Praveshanolsavam function at Cotton Hill School.

V S Sivakumar dedicated the new building constructed using the MP fund of A K Antony, to the school. The awards to meritorious students in the Plus Two and 10th examination were presented at the function.

They were then ushered into the decorated classrooms after the formal Pravashanolsavam function, in a jubilant atmosphere. Child-friendly classrooms were arranged to make the first day of the school a memorable experience.