Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

A leap into learning

Actor-director Madhupal inaugurated Praveshanolsavam at Cotton Hill School.Kids were initiated into the world of letters

Published: 02nd June 2018 12:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2018 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

Newcomers lighting earthen lamps as part of the Aksharadeepam function associated with Praveshanolsavam at Government Model LPS, Thycaud, on Friday. (Below) Children being ushered into classes  B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:Friday proved to be a perfect day for the schools to re-open in the state after a two-month vacation. The overcast skies opened up in the morning with intermittent drizzles drenching the school-goers, soaking their new uniforms, books and bags.

The ambience was equally beautiful with the fragrance of the drenched soil wafting into the classrooms. But, it was the  pitter-patter on the roof that enticed him, that many decided to take a break and listen to it. Not just for students, even for the parents who accompanied them, it was a moment of nostalgia. Many were seen sharing fond memories of their school days and monsoon.

However, by the time the Praveshanolsavam began, the skies cleared up. Authorities were seen running helter-skelter to receive the guests and hold the event without any hitch. The scene was not any different in the Thiruvananthapuram Cotton Hill School, touted as one of the largest girls’ high schools in Asia.
Clad in brand-new uniforms, bags and umbrellas, the children  turned up at the schools right at time.
Actor and director Madhupal inaugurated Praveshanolsavam function at Cotton Hill School.

V S Sivakumar dedicated the new building constructed using the MP fund of A K Antony, to the school. The awards to meritorious students in the Plus Two and 10th examination were presented at the function.
They were then ushered into the decorated classrooms after the formal Pravashanolsavam function, in a jubilant atmosphere. Child-friendly classrooms were arranged to make the first day of the school a memorable experience.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates after winning his first round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Italy's Simone Bolelli at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Tuesday, May 29, 2018. | AP
Nadal full of praise for outgoing Real Madrid coach Zidane
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo | AP
North Korea talks moving in right direction: Mike Pompeo
Gallery
The feast of Corpus Christi, which was celebrated on Thursday, celebrates the real presence of Christ. The legend says that bread and wine turned into the body of Christ. While many countries across the World celebrate with a Holy Mass and a procession of
Venezuelans turn into 'Dancing Devils' for the Feast of Corpus Christi
A massive march in Nicaragua against President Daniel Ortega's government ended in violence Wednesday after gunmen opened fire on marchers. IN PIC: Riot police walk in front a wall with graffiti that reads in Spanish 'You can't against this giant nation',
Nicaragua Protests: Two-month-old anti-government demonstration ends up in violence