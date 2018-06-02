Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

A sweet start into the world of education

For tens of thousands of tiny tots, it was their first day at school. Gowri and Arya didn’t take long to become friends when they were asked to sit next to each other by their teacher. Though Arya was initially reluctant an

Published: 02nd June 2018 12:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2018 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:For tens of thousands of tiny tots, it was their first day at school. Gowri and Arya didn’t take long to become friends when they were asked to sit next to each other by their teacher. Though Arya was initially reluctant and unhappy to talk to her new friends, she cheered up soon. As many as 200 students, including the duo, were brimming with energy, while attending the ‘Praveshanolsavam’ held at the auditorium of  Government LP School, Manacaud.

Their enthusiasm peaked when Preetha, a former student of the school, performed a balloon show.
The students were in awe as she demonstrated the different shapes a simple balloon can take. Some children were also presented with crown, sword, and goggles made of balloons. The session was soon followed by a folk song, rendered by Deepa, a teacher of the school.Free bags made of clothes and slates were distributed to all the newly-admitted children, which is first of its kind in the state.

With sweets and balloons, the children were ushered into the classrooms decorated to suit the occasion. Then, it was all dance and music, organised in such a manner that children do not feel out of place in the school, having been forced to leave behind their parents and toys at home to enter a totally-different world.
For the students of other classes too, the day was a special occasion to share the experience they had during the summer vacation.

According to S Geetha, principal, as many as 220 new students had enrolled for class one and more students are expected to get admitted on Monday.  “We are giving all support to the children, whether in curricular or extra-curricular activities. The support from the government in making available more facilities is laudable”, she said.  However, the school reopening was also marked by traffic jams in the vicinity of the schools.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates after winning his first round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Italy's Simone Bolelli at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Tuesday, May 29, 2018. | AP
Nadal full of praise for outgoing Real Madrid coach Zidane
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo | AP
North Korea talks moving in right direction: Mike Pompeo
Gallery
The feast of Corpus Christi, which was celebrated on Thursday, celebrates the real presence of Christ. The legend says that bread and wine turned into the body of Christ. While many countries across the World celebrate with a Holy Mass and a procession of
Venezuelans turn into 'Dancing Devils' for the Feast of Corpus Christi
A massive march in Nicaragua against President Daniel Ortega's government ended in violence Wednesday after gunmen opened fire on marchers. IN PIC: Riot police walk in front a wall with graffiti that reads in Spanish 'You can't against this giant nation',
Nicaragua Protests: Two-month-old anti-government demonstration ends up in violence