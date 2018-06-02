A sweet start into the world of education

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:For tens of thousands of tiny tots, it was their first day at school. Gowri and Arya didn’t take long to become friends when they were asked to sit next to each other by their teacher. Though Arya was initially reluctant and unhappy to talk to her new friends, she cheered up soon. As many as 200 students, including the duo, were brimming with energy, while attending the ‘Praveshanolsavam’ held at the auditorium of Government LP School, Manacaud.

Their enthusiasm peaked when Preetha, a former student of the school, performed a balloon show.

The students were in awe as she demonstrated the different shapes a simple balloon can take. Some children were also presented with crown, sword, and goggles made of balloons. The session was soon followed by a folk song, rendered by Deepa, a teacher of the school.Free bags made of clothes and slates were distributed to all the newly-admitted children, which is first of its kind in the state.

With sweets and balloons, the children were ushered into the classrooms decorated to suit the occasion. Then, it was all dance and music, organised in such a manner that children do not feel out of place in the school, having been forced to leave behind their parents and toys at home to enter a totally-different world.

For the students of other classes too, the day was a special occasion to share the experience they had during the summer vacation.

According to S Geetha, principal, as many as 220 new students had enrolled for class one and more students are expected to get admitted on Monday. “We are giving all support to the children, whether in curricular or extra-curricular activities. The support from the government in making available more facilities is laudable”, she said. However, the school reopening was also marked by traffic jams in the vicinity of the schools.