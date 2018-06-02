Around the world with a camera

Arundhati Raaj By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:Some people cannot help being extraordinary and thinking unique is their way to exist. When most of her peers opted for medicine, engineering or teaching, a young girl from the city dared to pick up the camera and tour the world. Today, 32-year old Jyothy Karat is one of the leading photojournalists in the country.

The journey of Jyothy’s visual storytelling has a very unusual beginning and it all started from a Tamil movie, in which the female lead was playing a mass communication student. “That somehow got into my head and when it was my turn to opt for higher studies, I said my father that I want to go for it”, says Jyothy.Completing her bachelors in visual communication, the passion for photography led her to the Light and Life Academy (LLA), Ooty.

She gratefully discloses that her family of engineers had enough insight to encourage her. But, beginning as a freelancer in Bengaluru with no contacts, she had a tough time getting established and a few times, gender was the reason for getting denied a chance. Yet she assures that there are also a few people who aren’t prejudiced, and that is enough to set foot into the industry. Jyothy reveals that being a woman photographer is advantageous because this profession requires some sensitivity and endurance, which are a woman’s innate qualities.

Dismissing all fancy concepts, she adds that travel photography is all about sleepless travels, restless schedules, learning new things to equip your skills and constant effort to prove you.Jyothy was one of the 29 emerging photographers from Asia, selected for the Angkor photo workshop in Cambodia. An advanced underwater photographer and rock climber, Jyothy is now working with Lonely Planet Magazine India, since 2010. She also makes documentary features for China Global Television Network (CGTN). As part of the green initiative of UNESCO, her photo project on the tribals of Gudalur was exhibited in the UN headquarters, New York.

According to Jyothy, it was an effort to challenge the biased view of the West on the East because the tribals in Gudalur are very progressive, promoting sustainable development and women empowerment.

Commissioned by several international organisations, brands, magazines and dailies, she has travelled to more than 10 countries, on assignment.

Jyothy believes that every journey is an opportunity to experience the kindness, generosity and resilience of unknown people. “Deep within, we are all what we are but photography has refined my humanity and has changed me”, says the visual story-teller.