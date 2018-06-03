Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Case against Janaseva Sisubhavan

The  Crime Branch has registered a case against the Janaseva Sisubhavan, Aluva  on the basis of a complaint from the Special Secretary, Social Justice Department. The case, which was registered by CBC

Published: 03rd June 2018 01:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2018 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:The  Crime Branch has registered a case against the Janaseva Sisubhavan, Aluva  on the basis of a complaint from the Special Secretary, Social Justice Department. The case, which was registered by CBCID DySP A Shanavaz under the Juvenile Justice Act, will be probed by SP, OCW-II Ernakulam.

In his complaint, Biju Prabhakar, Special Secretary, Social Justice  referred to a report from the Child Welfare Committee Ernakulam for a detailed inquiry into the various acts of omission by the JSSB  authorities.The report said five children had gone missing from the JSSB Aluva.Four children who had earlier disappeared from JSSB were found seeking alms at the Thrissur Railway station. The report further said more children could be missing from the institution.

“The JSSB has violated Section 74 of Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act 2015 by publishing the photographs of a child victim or  witness of crime and the functionaries of the institution are punishable under the Act,” the complaint said.

In the complaint to the DGP Crimes, Prabhakar also sought a probe into the funds collected in the name of Children in Need of Care and Protection (CNCP) and the way the funds were utilised.The Child Welfare Committee in Ernakulam submitted a report to the Social Justice Special Secretary on Friday.

As per
the complaint, the Janaseva Sisubhavan has violated Section 74 of Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act 2015 by publishing the photographs of a child victim or  witness of crime and the functionaries of the institution are punishable under the Act

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Veere Di Wedding' is co-produced by Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor, Ekta and Nikhil Dwivedi.
Public reviews Kareena Kapoor-Sonam Kapoor's 'Veere Di Wedding'
PTI file image of MS Dhoni
Mahendra Singh Dhoni Invites fan for lunch
Gallery
A boy performs a cycle stunt on a pleasant day in Kochi. (EPS | A Sanesh)
IN PICTURES | The week with TNIE: Best pictures from our photographers 
New uniforms, shiny school bags, the smell of the new books, colourful pens, pencil boxes and most importantly meeting old and new friends is what all about when school reopens after two months of summer break. As you can see kids are being greeted with b
New uniforms, shiny school bags, smell of just printed books; school is buzzing again 