Case against Janaseva Sisubhavan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:The Crime Branch has registered a case against the Janaseva Sisubhavan, Aluva on the basis of a complaint from the Special Secretary, Social Justice Department. The case, which was registered by CBCID DySP A Shanavaz under the Juvenile Justice Act, will be probed by SP, OCW-II Ernakulam.

In his complaint, Biju Prabhakar, Special Secretary, Social Justice referred to a report from the Child Welfare Committee Ernakulam for a detailed inquiry into the various acts of omission by the JSSB authorities.The report said five children had gone missing from the JSSB Aluva.Four children who had earlier disappeared from JSSB were found seeking alms at the Thrissur Railway station. The report further said more children could be missing from the institution.

“The JSSB has violated Section 74 of Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act 2015 by publishing the photographs of a child victim or witness of crime and the functionaries of the institution are punishable under the Act,” the complaint said.

In the complaint to the DGP Crimes, Prabhakar also sought a probe into the funds collected in the name of Children in Need of Care and Protection (CNCP) and the way the funds were utilised.The Child Welfare Committee in Ernakulam submitted a report to the Social Justice Special Secretary on Friday.

