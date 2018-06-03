Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

CPM to counter negative coverage

CPM state secretary K

Published: 03rd June 2018 01:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2018 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:The CPM is all set to counter media campaign against the party. According to the party’s state committee which reviewed the Chengannur bypoll outcome at its meeting here on Saturday, it was able to successfully defend itself against the onslaught.

CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan will attend the meeting to be held at Kottayam on Monday at which the party will try and put things in the proper perspective in the Kevin murder case in which the CPM has been roundly criticised.

“If needed more political explanation meetings will be held. Despite the constant media campaign, especially  the TV channels, against the government , the CPM secured an emphatic victory.
“As per the assessment, the party withstood the campaign to influence the voters,” sources said.

Fresh appointments

CPM state secretariat member K N Balagopal has been given the SFI’s organisational charge while central committee member E P Jayarajan will be in charge of the DYFI. M V Govindan who recently made it to the central committee(CC), has been given charge of other organisational matters.

