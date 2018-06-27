Veli readying for makeover

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Veli tourist village is all set to have a major makeover with the state government inviting private partners to set up world-class facilities, including amusement and water theme parks and oceanarium.

The Kerala Tourism Infrastructure Limited (KTIL), the nodal agency for developing the urban entertainment facilities, has invited bids for the execution of the project. As per sources, major entertainment hub operators in South India are expected to submit bids for the project to be implemented in Public-Private Participation (PPP) mode.

The beach at Veli attracts a lot of domestic tourists BP Deepu

Earlier, an amusement park was proposed at Veli. Abu Dhabi-based Southern Fun City (SFC) had expressed its willingness, but the project hit a major roadblock owing to fund crunch. A foundation stone was also laid in the site in 2001.

The bids are likely to be opened next month and the construction of a park of international standards will soon be a reality. Last month, a pre-bid conference was held in the city to review the project with stakeholders concerned.

According to KTIL officials, the new entertainment facilities would come at the four-acre plot in the entire area of Veli Tourism Village of 37 acres.

“The Tourism Department is also planning to make the tourist village at par with international standards. However, the project is at the initial stage. We need to evaluate the bids once we receive it,” said KG Mohanlal, chairman and managing director, KTIL.

Shelly Raveendran, the co-founder of Trivandrum Development Front (TDF), said TDF has also participated in the pre-bid meeting and the new project is expected to make a paradigm shift in the tourism sector in the western side of the city.

“As many commercial projects, including shopping malls and star hotels, are coming besides the NH bypass, the proposed urban entertainment hub would be an added attraction. This enhances more investments in the area and of course, it would help the multi-national companies set up office space here. Like Nissan, more companies are expected to start office here. So, a parallel development of an entertainment hub is essential,” Shelly said.

Area 59,000 sq ft

Total built-up area proposed is 59,000 sq ft as follows:

Snow Theme Park: 20,000 sq ft

Oceanarium and Mini amusement facilities: 35,000 sq ft

Restaurant / Food Court: 3,000 sq ft

Amenities: 1,000 sq ft

Cost

The total cost of the project is estimated at Rs 82.80 crore. However, there is no restriction on higher investments based on the concessionaire’s market assessment subject to application of development controls and approval of project components. In the second phase, the project will have shopping zones and multiplex theatres.

Project site

The site is located next to Veli Tourism Village, on its eastern side.

Veli Shangumugham road adjacent to the site provides a better road connectivity

Facilities near the site include water sports in the lake and an 18-acre waterfront park

A floating bridge connects the village to the beach

Other proposed entertainment facilities