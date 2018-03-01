THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The topic of energy conservation has always been a subject of discussion. The commendable work on energy conservation by Gireesh Paruthimatom is grabbing several eyeballs.

Gireesh’s five-minute-long short film Daivathinoru Kathu ( A Letter To The God) has bagged the first position at the short film contest held recently by ANERT in association with the Centre for Environmental Development and Academy for Mountaineering and Adventure Sports.

Focusing on the theme of energy conservation, the film won the award after getting shortlisted along with various other films. The one-day event was held recently at Kanakakkunnu auditorium in the city. Advocating the need for tapping more into solar energy than other conventional sources, the plot revolves around a class VII student and the letter he writes to God.

‘Hello, God. Hope you are fine’, starts the letter, in which he laments about people around him misusing electricity. While he has always learnt to value and conserve electricity at school, he does not see the same in his surroundings. It is after attending his friend’s lavish birthday celebration, where the place was filled with too much of lights, the boy writes the letter in a candlelight. While the child falls asleep in the middle of writing, it comes to his father’s notice who realises his mistake of wasting electricity.

The event was held as part of the Akshaya Oorja week observed by ANERT. “The criteria for the contest were short films with a duration of five to ten minutes, that conveys the message in the best effective way”, said Gireesh who also wrote its script.

According to the filmmaker, people need to realise the value of energy conservation. “Nowadays, we find many places filled with unnecessary lights. People need to realise the value of electricity and energy.”, he said. Along with the importance of energy conservation, the film also aims at spreading the message on the importance of solar energy. The unconventional and free energy source is more effective compared to other sources. Solar energy is surely the way ahead, he added.