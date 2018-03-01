The Goethe Zentrum Trivandrum is screening ‘Jenseits der Stille,’ (Beyond Silence), at its amphitheatre this Saturday.

Directed by Caroline Link, the 109 minute, 1996 film tells the story of Lara, whose parents are deaf-mute. Lara has to translate from sign language to the spoken word and when her parents want to communicate with other people.

However, her parents are deaf, they cannot share Lara’s musical career. FinallyLara has to decide between her parents and her own ambitions. The film will be screened at 6.30 pm.