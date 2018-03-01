THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After years of neglect, redemption may be in sight for the silt-clogged Aruvikkara reservoir. The Kerala Water Authority (KWA) is finally taking steps to de-silt and deepen the reservoir which forms part of the water supply source of the capital city. If things go as planned, the storage capacity of the reservoir here will be restored, KWA managing director A Shainamol said.

‘’The reservoir has a total area of 50 hectares. We are planning to take up work in five hectares on a trial basis and see how it progresses. We have obtained administrative sanction for the work,’’ Shainamol said. The Aruvikkara reservoir, whose capacity has been almost halved by the accumulation of silt, is not used as a full-fledged storage reservoir by the KWA at present. Water is released to Aruvikkara from Peppara, the main source of water for the capital city. Water is then purified at the KWA plants at Aruvikkara and pumped - around 278 million litres a day - to city regions. KWA officials hope that enhancing the reservoir capacity would enable the state government-run water utility to store water here for two-and-a-half to three days in advance.

KWA officials said the IRE research centre at Kollam has been entrusted with identifying a suitable technology for sand extraction. The report is pending. The detail project report is under preparation. Once it is completed the proposal will be submitted for technical evaluation for floating tenders.

Attempts to de-silt the Aruvikkara reservoir began many years ago. In 2003, the KWA had decided to float tenders for an annual contract. But efforts in that direction came to naught.

In 2016, the Aruvikkara Jalasambharai Samrakshana Samithi had launched a series of agitations demanding the reservoir is properly de-silted and cleared of weeds. Though some de-weeding was carried out, de-silting was put off. ‘’The silt accumulation has reduced the capacity to one-tenth,’’ Vipin Wilfred, member of the samithi, said.

On the other hand, the condition of the Peppara reservoir is equally pathetic. Earlier studies had revealed that the storage capacity was down to 47 per cent. But the KWA has no plans to de-silt the reservoir at the moment.