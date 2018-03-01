THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Attukal pongala has given Thiruvananthapuram a place in record books for being the world’s largest congregation of women. Now the girls in the district are set to create another world record for sheer numbers.And they plan to do it by punching and kicking their way through a mammoth karate demonstration which is expected to make it to the Guinness Book of World Records. Six thousand girls will stage the demonstration at the Sports Hub, Kariavattom, on March 8 as part of the International Women’s Day celebrations in the state.

Under a Thiruvananthapuram district panchayat programme, 8,000 girl students in high schools and higher secondary schools in the district were trained in the Japanese martial art.According to district panchayat president V K Madhu, six thousand girls have been selected for the record-breaking event. “The district panchayat had launched the self-defense training for girls in the wake of the shocking Nirbhaya incident in 2012,” he said. In this phase, the district panchayat had roped in karate coaches from the Kerala State Sports Council to train girl students in government schools in the district.

The idea behind the ‘karate project,’ according to district panchayat officers, was to make the girls confident enough to face adverse situation and equip them with skills to successfully defend themselves in a potentially threatening situation.

Karate, which originated on the Okinawan islands of Japan, has a huge following across the globe today. It will also be part of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The batch of girls who will be part of the record-breaking demo in Thiruvananthapuram has been training in the martial art for the past one year.Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the event on March 8.