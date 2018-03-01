THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The district unit of Suchitwa Mission will distribute environment-friendly bags to devotees who will throng the city for the Attukal Pongala on Friday.Steps have also been taken to set up signboards, posters and awareness messages for motorists in various parts of the city.

Leaflets containing green protocol messages have been handed over to the local bodies in the district to be distributed among devotees.The Suchitwa Mission has also taken steps to arrange steel glasses and plates through sponsorship from various agencies as well as from colleges, banks and other institutions. These steel utensils will be used for various functions to be held in the capital, in adherence to green protocol.

Suchitwa Mission Executive Director R Ajayakumar Varma has urged devotees participating in Pongala to avoid all plastic materials and adhere to the green protocol.