THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:The bricks used for making pongala hearths on Friday will go into making houses for the needy. The Corporation has made arrangements for collecting bricks after the pongala ritual. It will mainly be done at East Fort- Kowdiar road, premises of Vanchiyoor Court, University College, Corporation main office, Public Office and KWA office. The Corporation and Indian Institute of Architects have jointly deployed volunteers for the purpose.

Pongala kits kept for sale at Althara Junction in Thiruvananthapuram

on Thursday | Kaviyoor Santhosh

As the number of bricks is large, there is a huge demand for them. A lot of people can be seen roaming around in goods vehicles to collect bricks. Mayor V K Prasanth said only designated volunteers should collect bricks. He sought the help of voluntary outfits which are engaged in distributing water and food, to help the volunteers collect bricks. Residents associations can collect the bricks at a particular location and hand them over to the volunteers, he said.