THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:The AITUC-affiliated employees’ union in Bevco on Thursday demanded the mass transfer of 172 Bevco employees be withdrawn. Terming the move ‘unilateral’, the union demanded the government cancel the transfer orders and hold discussions with trade unions to finalise the guidelines for transfers and postings.

“The orders transferring 172 employees were issued while ignoring the complaints lodged with Excise Minister T P Ramakrishnan and Bevco MD H Venkatesh,” said B Chandran, the general secretary of the Kerala State Beverages Corporation Employees’ Association (AITUC).