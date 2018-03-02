THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan directed District Collectors to give utmost attention to resolve issues related to Adivasis in the state.The direction was given during a video conference on Thursday. The Collectors were also asked to see issues related to the destitute and beggars are taken care of and to ensure shelter homes have the necessary facilities. Noting the construction sector was hit due to scarcity of sand and rock, he said the Collectors should try to find ways to overcome the crisis. It was seen that many legal quarries were not functioning in the state.

The Chief Minister also asked the Collectors to file a report on the number of quarries functioning in their respective districts. In the wake of the non-availability of sand, he asked officials not to create obstacles for bringing sand from the neighbouring states. However, he said strict action should be taken against illegal mining. Pinarayi also sought a report on the number of title deeds given in each district. With summer round the corner, he asked the Collectors to take steps to overcome drought and potable water shortage.

With respect to financial assistance from the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief fund, he said the amount should be provided to the applicant within 100 hours of its sanctioning.In the conference, the Chief Minister also inquired about various projects and schemes that are being implemented. He said the Collectors should ensure land acquisition is completed quickly for NH development, GAIL pipeline, hill highway and coastal highway.

Pointing out the aim to plant three crore trees in the state this year, he urged the Collectors to take special interest in the initiative. He told the conference houses still to be constructed as per the Life Mission will be completed by the end of March. With regard to pending applications for constructing houses on the coastal belt, Pinarayi said thousands of applications were still pending because of delay in getting CRZ clearance. The Collectors should take appropriate steps in this regard, he said.Chief Secretary Paul Antony, Revenue Secretary P H Kurian and Local Self Government secretary T K Jose, among others, were present at the conference.