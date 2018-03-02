THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:The denial of permission by University College authorities to conduct ‘pongala’ on the college campus has kicked up a row with BJP MLA O Rajagopal terming it as yet another instance of the LDF Government’s ‘anti-Hindu’ stand.Rajagopal said permission to conduct ‘pongala’ on the campus, which has been given for the past many years in connection with the festival at Attukal Devi temple, was denied by the college principal in the wake of pressure from SFI activists.“SFI says the University College can store bombs and other deadly weapons but Pongala hearths will not be allowed.

This is objectionable and devotees should react against this stand,” Rajagopal told reporters in Chengannur. However, college Principal Omana Pankan said the permission was denied as the college was preparing for a visit of a team from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). She denied bowing down to any sort of pressure from SFI activists.