THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:The Peroorkada police on Friday arrested a hawildar attached with the SAP camp at Peroorkada for the alleged sexual abuse of the eight-year-old daughter of his superior.Bahuleyan, 45, of Nemom is the arrested.

The cops said the incident took place inside a school bus when Bahuleyan was deputed to take the child home from school.The abuse came to light when the child revealed it to her parents. Following this, the parents of the girl filed a complaint with the Peroorkada police.

“Bahuleyan had been abusing the victim for quite sometime in the school bus and in his car in the past one month when she taken home from school.“She revealed the abuse to her parents two days ago,” the police said.“Bahuleyan has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and has been remanded in 14-day judicial custody,” the police said.