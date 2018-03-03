THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:Nine persons were admitted to the Medical College Hospital here on Friday after they suffered uneasiness and minor injuries in accidents near the Pongala venue. A 60-year-old woman identified as Saraswathy from Ernakulam was admitted to hospital after an autorickshaw hit her at Manacaud in the morning.

A 55-year-old woman Geetha of Akkulam was hospitalised after a motorcycle hit her at Keasavadasapuram. Jaya, 47, of Perinadu and Ambika, 60, of Sreekaryam were admitted after they suffered chest pain. Leela, 62 of Karunagappally, and Jaya,43, of Kallayam, were taken to the hospital after they fell unconscious. Sarasamma, 78, of Sreevaraham, Saraswathy, 55, of Naricode, and Sindhu, 40, of Venkulam, were admitted after they suffered minor burns and dehydration. According to hospital sources, the condition of the admitted persons is not serious and they would be discharged soon.

Chain-snatching attempt foiled

The Thampanoor police arrested a woman hailing from Tamil Nadu for allegedly attempting to snatch a gold chain from a woman devotee on Powerhouse road. The police identified the arrested as Lakshmi, 36, of Salem.

According to the police, Lakshmi was caught red-handed by the police when she snatched a chain weighing 2.5 sovereigns of Alappuzha native Bhasura on Powerhouse road around 12 noon. Earlier, the city police had received a tip-off that a team of snatchers and burglars is likely to come to the city in view of the Pongala festival.