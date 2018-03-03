THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:A youngster advanced, only to stop and remove his footwear. And then, sitting on his haunches, he neatly arranged the agarbathis which had fallen off the banana, one of the puja offerings made by a woman. Men scurried about, wading through the sea of devotees lining up the streets of Thiruvananthapuram, offering drinking water, liquid refreshments and fruits.

On Friday, even as the sun shined the brightest, all the bylanes and streets were lined with devotees, cooking and offering pongala, the sweet porridge to the deity. In the sweltering summer heat, the day was celebrated with much fervour as thousands from across Kerala streamed in to make the offering to the presiding deity at Attukal Devi Temple.The city was taken over by hearths, smoke billowing out from them.

Yet, the whole area was steeped in a pious aura. The capital city bore witness to one of the rare phenomena which occur once a year when women take over an entire city.“You offer pongala once and you are hooked for life. You will keep coming wherever you are,” says 66-year-old Lalitha B of Karikkakom, busy preparing the Mandaputtu, one of the offerings made during pongala.“This is a festival for us. When this pongala draws to a close, we tend to count the days until the next year’s event,” she adds, as her friend Omana nods in agreement.

Pongala is one festival where the church, the mosques, other religious organisations and colleges throw open their doors to let in the devotees. It is a secular festival, where you can witness a rare kinship, where everyone joins in the milieu. The scene was no different at Palayam where a temple, a church, and a mosque shares space.

Ever since Raji Muraleedharan started offering pongala, coming all the way from Pathanamthitta, she would always make her way to the space next to Palayam Mosque. Ensconced in a shady portion of the Mosque, she said the religious harmony is something one can witness at this festival.“The mosque is open to us during pongala. Always. Even when they have to offer their Friday prayers. We can use the washroom here and everyone here is extremely accommodating. Where else can you see this camaraderie,” she asks.

A stone’s throw away, a team inside the stall of Muslim Samskarika Vedi is busy preparing liquid refreshments. Devotees line up in front of the kiosk. “Pongala unites us. We have been doing this for years. Lunch is also provided in the afternoon. Back at my home in at Manacaud, we have a bunch of devotees who arrived to offer pongala,” says Sunil Bhasha.

The streets are not only lined with women and their hearths, but different organisations have set up stalls, offering food, liquid refreshments and fruits to help the womenfolk beat the heat. And it is not just the women but some groups take into account the police manning the crowd as well.

“Normally, they get sidelined in the process,” says Sreekumar K returning after handing over biriyani packets to the cops. A serpentine queue of women could be seen, waiting patiently, for their turn as Sreekumar and his friends distributed the biriyani packets.

“My friend Karthikeyan and I began this 13 years ago. Now the group has swelled to around 13 individuals and we pitch in every pongala to offer refreshments. This time, we are distributing 4,000 biriyani packets,” he adds.