THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The University College, which had earlier decided to close its doors on the pongala crowd, a first in its history, finally relented letting the devotees who had arrived from across the state on its premises. On Friday, countless women could be seen sitting comfortably in the college campus and offering their pongala, even as some were oblivious that there was a blanket ban as such. But it was only after a few altercations, that the women could claim their spaces.

It all happened on Thursday night, says Nisha Jayan, who came all the way from Pathanamthitta. Nisha and her family have been offering pongala on the college campus for the past three years. They were oblivious to the decision taken by the college management. “If they were planning to impose a ban, then they should have published it in the papers in our area,” says Nisha.

Nisha and around 35 family members arrived at the college after a long journey at around 11 pm on Thursday. They were not let into the campus, she alleges. Her cousin had entered the college seeing the gates open at around 8 pm. She booked the place to keep the hearth. “But when the college authorities learnt about it, they would have none of it. Around 20 devotees were inside the campus at the moment,” Nisha alleges. And then slight altercations ensued, with the devotees maintaining they would not let the principal and the staff out unless they were allowed to enter the premises to offer pongala, she adds.

“It was only at 1 pm that all this hungama came to an end,” says Bindu Sreekumar who was inside the college premises during the incident. “The few students who were inside the campus at that moment rendered help. They supported us,” said Nisha.

Although the devotees were let in, the college authorities locked up all the classrooms and the bathrooms, alleges Vineetha from Malappuram. “We have all arrived from far away places and this is the first time they resorted to taking such a step. There is no water here and we could not even take a bath,” she alleges. “One of the main reasons we arrive here is that the college offers a comfortable resting place. The bathrooms are accessible and the classrooms offer a place to rest when we get tired. But this time, only a common bathroom has been opened for us,” she says.

Kanakamma, an 83-year-old who arrived from Pathanamthitta complained of the lack of water and the hostile nature of the college authorities. “They have locked up everything. When I asked them for a chair, they wouldn’t even give me that,” she says. Earlier, the college had denied permission citing that it was gearing up to prepare for a visit by a team from the NAAC.