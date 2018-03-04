THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:A hundred installations crafted with bricks used for the Attukal Pongala lined city roads on Saturday to mark the birth centenary celebrations of master architect Laurie Baker.More than 500 architects participated in the event christened ‘Beyond Bricks’ organised by the Thiruvananthapuram centre of Indian Institute of Architects (IIA).

With the help of the Corporation, IIA had collected nearly one lakh bricks discarded by devotees on Friday after the Pongala. The installations were arranged on the stretch leading from Kowdiar to Spencer Junction. Around 100 teams of architects, designers, artists, students and masons participated in the mammoth project. Later, the Indus Cycling Embassy and the CET Cycling Club organised a bicycle rally from Spencer Junction to Kowdiar. A music programme was held at Manaveeyam Road.

The installations will be on display till Tuesday. Later, the bricks will be used to build houses for the poor, IIA said. In the morning, Shashi Tharoor MP inaugurated the event by handing over a brick to IIA Thiruvananthapuram centre chairman Saiju Mohammed Basheer. Architect Shaji T L presided over. Various programmes will be held in the state capital in the coming days to mark the birth centenary of Baker, who had made Thiruvananthapuram his home.