THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After being hit hard by the drought last year, rural Thiruvananthapuram is ensuring it is better prepared this time around. With summer expected to be tough in the next few weeks, the district panchayat has identified grama panchayats and localities that could be severely hit by drinking water shortage.

While a decision is yet to be taken regarding water supply using tanker lorries, the district panchayat is taking certain precautionary measures to avert a crisis.“We’ve identified vulnerable areas. They include certain panchayats in Nedumangad such as Nanniyode, Kuttichal and Vellarada, several of the coastal panchayats and panchayats in the Kilimanoor and Varkala belt,’’ said district panchayat president V K Madhu. ‘’There is no doubt we are moving into a crisis,’’ he said.

Earlier, the district panchayat had announced it would prepare a master-plan for ensuring water security in rural Thiruvananthapuram. In fact, it has already started implementing the Rs 200 crore ‘Jalasaree’ project to restore old ponds and water bodies and dig new ones. Recharging of wells also has been taken up on a wide scale in rural Thiruvananthapuram, the district panchayat president said.

“Under Jalasree, we have completed digging or restoring 1,500 ponds and rain pits in 11 block panchayats. This should help in holding rainwater to an extent,’’ he said. The district panchayat had earlier announced plans to complete the digging of rain pits in schools and primary health centres by March and April.

According to Madhu, 900 rain pits are being dug in the campuses of lower primary and upper primary schools in the district panchayat limits.

Plans are also afoot to launch the programme in other government establishments.In several areas, tanker lorries may remain the only option available with large water sources like the Vamanapuram river showing significantly lower water levels this year.