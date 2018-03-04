THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as Kerala was engrossed in the outcome of Assembly polls in three north-eastern states, the Opposition UDF launched a 24-hour stir against the LDF government on recent political killings and the lynching of a tribal youth.

Launching the stir in all Assembly constituencies, barring some segments in the capital, the UDF called for a CBI probe into the murder of Youth Congress leader S L Shuhaib, judicial probe into the death of tribal Madhu and arresting those who killed Youth League activist Safeer. The stir will end on Sunday morning.

Speaking after inaugurating the stir in Kollam, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala maintained that the agitation in different forms will continue until the government concedes the demand for a CBI probe in the Shuhaib case. “The CPM has grown as a party moulding killer gangs and the Left government is providing cover for the killers to roam free,” he alleged. Former chief minister Oommen Chandy inaugurated the stir in Puthupally, while KPCC president M M Hassan did the same in Kayamkulam. Former KPCC president V M Sudheeran and AICC general secretary K C Venugopal MP gave the lead in Ambalappuzha and Cherthala, respectively. UDF convener P P Thankachan inaugurated the stir in Perumbavoor and Angamaly.

IUML leaders P K Kunhalikutty (Malappuram), K P A Majeed (Mankada) and deputy Opposition leader M K Muneer (Kozhikode South) were also in the forefront of the stir. Eravipuram and Punaloor segments in Kollam district witnessed RSP leaders A A Aziz and N K Premachandran MP inaugurating the agitation.

Kerala Congress (Jacob) leaders Johnny Nellore and Anoop Jacob led the UDF cadres at Muvattupuzha and Piravam, respectively, to wage the stir. CMP leader C P John and Forward Bloc national secretary G Devarajan were at Aluva and Chathanoor segments.

UDF MPs and MLAs took the centre stage at various other places as they inaugurated the stir. The 24-hour stir in Thiruvananathapuram Central, Vattiyoorkaavu and Nemom Assembly segments, which was postponed on account of Attukal pongala, will be held on March 5-6.