THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It was an evening that warmed the hearts of all who had shuffled in to watch a unique talent hunt programme. More than 20 differently-abled children enthralled the audience with their artistic prowess on stage. They danced, sang and performed to their heart’s fill, flaunting their artistic and creative skills, and expressing and celebrating themselves.

The children showcased their talents at the semi-finals of talent-search programme ‘Vaibhav’, an initiative by the students of Government Engineering College, Barton Hill, to bring the differently-abled children into the mainstream. The programme was held in Vyloppilli Samskrithi Bhavan in the city on Friday evening.

A grandiose percussion ensemble by the students of Marion Play Home marked the start of the programme. This was followed by dance, music, mimicry, mono-act, storytelling, painting and other artistic performances by the students. Students from the Government School for the Visually Impaired, Vazhuthacaud, National Institute of Speech and Hearing, and Marion Play Home, Mannanthala performed.

Envisaged by the students of the college as part of their social intervention, ‘Vaibhav’ is a platform which attempts to celebrate differently-abled children and showcase their talents to a wider public. “As students, we feel this is something we ought to give back to the society. Studying at a government college at the expense of taxpayer’s money, this is the least we could do,” said Prithviraj Sivarajan, a third-year IT engineering student and programme coordinator.

The students are also planning to develop IT tools for differently-abled children. “We intend to develop a comprehensive set of IT tools that can aid in the ease of living of the differently-abled children. These will be developed by the students at our college,” he said.

The talent hunt which began in February included several institutions in the city. Of the 56 children chosen, 23 participated in the semi-finals. The magnetic performances by the students posed a huge challenge for the judges to select the finalists. Ten students were selected from the semi-finals and they will fight it out in the grand finale which will be held during Aagneya’ 18 , the techno-cultural fest of the college at the Kanakakunnu Palace grounds.The function was inaugurated by former diplomat T P Sreenivasan. IG P Vijayan was the chief guest of the event. All the students were presented with a memento and certificate.