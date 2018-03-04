THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Next Thursday, women officers will be in charge of police stations in the state. DGP Loknath Behera on Friday instructed the district police chiefs to designate women sub-inspectors as station house officers on International Women’s Day on March 8 at maximum police stations as part of women empowerment in the police force.

In a statement, the DGP said the state police had taken steps to increase the number of women police officers. As a first step, a woman battalion has started in the force recently. The decision to give temporary charge to women SIs to manage police stations is also a part of giving a representation of women in all wings of the police, Behera said.

On Women's Day, the women police officers will be hearing the complaints and they will take further action on the complaint, he said in the statement. The DGP also instructed the police chiefs to submit the action plan by the district police chiefs at the police headquarters before Monday.