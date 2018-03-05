THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:The Centre for Innovation in Science and Social Action (CISSA) will draw up a conservation plan for Vellayani lake, the second largest freshwater lake in the state. As part of this, a 50-member committee comprising experts drawn from various fields will be set up to prepare the plan document.

The decision was taken at the discussion jointly organised by CISSA and Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment (KSCSTE) the other day. At the meeting, the experts discussed the threats faced by water bodies in the state. According to them, the strategically important Vellayani lake has been the most affected of the three freshwater lakes in the state and the lake will deteriorate further with the execution of the Vizhinjam Port project.

They said the lack of authentic study on the lake is coming in the way of drawing up a comprehensive conservation plan. The study and documentation will focus on the environmental importance of the lake, its original form and present challenges for conservation etc.

A year-long action plan has been formulated for undertaking the study by incorporating the expert opinion on historical background, geography, biodiversity, agriculture, fish stocks, water conservation. The public’s opinion will be collected during the process. As per the findings of a biodiversity study, the Vellayani wetland is home to 133 species, including 23 rare migratory birds. The lake is under threat from encroachers. According to some estimates, the total area of the lake had shrunk from 750 ha to 420 ha now.

The lake at present caters to six drinking water projects, both big and small.The panchayat has been engaged in small- scale conservation efforts including the removal of weeds in the feeder canals. Kalliyoor panchayat president R Jayalekshmai inaugurated the meeting.