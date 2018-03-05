THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:Former KPCC chief V M Sudheeran has urged the government to take necessary steps to protect the Ponthanpuzha reserve forests in Kottayam, which the state has reportedly lost due to the Forest Department’s apathy.

In a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, he said the government should immediately take legal steps to protect the 7,000 acres of forest land. “It has been reported the state has lost control of the forest land after the High Court verdict. It is alleged the government failed to produce the actual documents before the HC. Moreover, the government failed to challenge the authenticity of the documents submitted by the petitioners,” he said.

Sudheeran said it has been alleged the government pleaders had purposefully lost the case in favour of the private parties. The omissions on the part of government pleaders in fighting the case should be probed as well, the missive implored the CM. The ownership of the forest land had passed into private hands after a recent HC order striking down Forest Department’s 100-year-old notification.