THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:A drunk man behind wheels hit four vehicles and injured five people, including a pregnant woman on Sunday night. The car came to a halt after it rammed into a transformer near the sub-jail at Poojappura. The driver has been identified as Manikandan who works at the Social Justice Department.

He is physically challenged and was driving a Wagon R. He hit four vehicles at Vellayani, Karankkamandapam, Pappanamcode and Karamana. The pregnant woman had a facial injury when the car hit the scooter her husband was driving. “He was in an inebriated state when we found him. We are verifying his statements” said a Control Room police officer. Manikandan was injured in the impact and was taken to the Medical College Hospital. The other injured were admitted to a private hospital at Karamana.