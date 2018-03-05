THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:Unlike the US or China, India indeed has the option of employing sustainable methods in infrastructure development, senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Jairam Ramesh has said.The technocrat-turned-politico was addressing the inaugural of an international seminar on ‘Sustainable Habitat’ organised as part of Laurie Baker birth centenary celebrations here on Sunday.

“Around 70-75 per cent of the country’s floor area requirement in 2030 remains to be built. In normal course, the current 5-6 per cent emission level from buildings will double in the next 15 years. But we have the choice to incorporate sustainable practices in infrastructure development to keep the emission levels under control,” he said. “Baker said nothing new but reminded us of our own tradition of living in harmony with environment.”

Ramesh said air conditioners posed a major challenge to the environment. “ACs account for 50-60 per cent of the peak load in the country. Our IT industry accounts for two per cent of the total emissions in metro cities. Baker showed proper design of buildings can reduce the use of ACs,” he said.Finance Minister Thomas Isaac, in his inaugural address, said the government’s Life Mission was based on Baker’s vision on housing. “Baker was more of an artist than an architect. His designs were an optimisation of large number of factors like utility, cost and environment friendliness,” he said.

Mayor V K Prasanth, who presided over the function, said the local self-governments are having a tough time procuring construction materials to complete housing projects on time. The Baker style of construction has gained more relevance in the current situation, he said.

Poet Sugathakumari called for incorporating sustainable practices in the functioning of the Works Department. She expressed concern over the LDF Government’s decision to slash the distance limit for quarrying to 50 m. She recalled Baker’s role in the conservation of trees in the city. Former Chief Secretary S M Vijayanand, Costford chairman K P Kannan and director T K Chandra Dutt spoke.

Looking at the future

According to former Union Minister Jairam Ramesh, around 70 to 75 per cent of the country’s floor area requirement in 2030 remains to be built.