THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:Uncertainty over the Light Metro project following metroman E Sreedharan’s exit has got many worrying. A futuristic transportation system for 22 kilometres cutting across the city by connecting two ends of the fast growing suburbs, had many planning their life in the next couple of years. Some of them had began their plans as early as 2012 when Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) with E Sreedharan in charge was entrusted with the project plan.

When the route was fixed there were cheers among those who were staying close to the metro station. There were also complaints and demands to change the routes.The property prices along the Light Metro route increased. Offices, hospitals, schools and shops thought of ways to attract potential customers travelling in Light Metro.Even the policemen managing traffic at the busy Pattom junction hoped their life will be better once the mass transit system eased traffic congestion.

The route proposed for Light Metro does not touch any of the Technopark gates in phase 1 , 2 and 3. Yet close to 100,000 employees in these units are the most affected by the delay in the project.“We have always wanted a connection of Light Metro to Technopark. Now the project itself is in limbo. It is a huge setback for the IT landscape here,” said Rajeev Krishnan of Prathidhwani, a socio-cultural organization of IT employees in Technopark. The route starts from Technocity near Pallippuram to Karamana.

According to Rajeev the Technocity project, projected as the hub of futuristic technology would be affected the most.

“If there is a good public transport system people would buy properties at farther locations and

there would be an even spread. Now with the project in limbo the prices are flaring up at some pockets,” said Jayakrishnan, a property broker.

The city has a lot of admirers for DMRC principal adviser Sreedharan and believes his departure has sounded the death knell for the project.“Kerala has missed major infrastructure development so far and should not afford to miss it again. Already the roads in the state are choked with traffic and in another two to three years, it will be horrible,” said Kulasekharam native and retired additional Central Provident Fund Commissioner R Subhash.

“I sincerely hope the time being the essence of everything, our political leaders will rise above petty politics and ensure the rail and metro projects are made a reality soon under the able leadership of Dr Sreedharan,” he added.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation is winding up its operation in the state after the government dragged its feet in floating tenders for the Light Metro project.The winding up process in DMRC offices in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode began from February 28 and they will be shut by March 15.

All hopes lost?

