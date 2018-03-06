THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:Lathika Subhash has taken charge as state president of Mahila Congress. Mahila Congress former state chief Bindu Krishna handed over the charge to Lathika at a function held at the KPCC headquarters here on Monday.

Former state president Bindu Krishna greets Lathika Subhash who was elected the state president of Mahila Congress at the KPCC office in T’Puram on Monday | B P Deepu

Mahila Congress national secretary M Hazeena Syed was present on the occasion. Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala, KPCC president M M Hassan, KPCC former president V M Sudheeran, KPCC general secretaries, secretaries, Dalit Congress state president K Vidyadharan, DCC president Neyyattinkara Sanal and Mahila Congress workers were also present.

After Bindu Krishna was appointed Kollam DCC president in December 2016, the post of Mahila Congress state president was lying vacant.On a request from the national leadership, Bindu was managing the dual responsibilities. Last month, Congress president Rahul Gandhi interviewed five leaders from the state, including Lathika, for the post.