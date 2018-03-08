TIRUVANANTHAPURAM : A cruel summer awaits us if one is to go by the rising temperatures. With the mercury level climbing new heights, the avian species are bearing the brunt. Decimating water bodies and habitats compound the issues. And like yesteryears, a campaign to keep the winged beauties hydrated and let them sail through the summer by placing water bowls at your home and offices is gaining momentum.The campaign to keep water bowls for the avian species has been on for the past few years. It is not just about helping feathery friends but it is one activity that can offer you rare sights of the birds splashing in the waters and having a gala time. One will even be surprised at the diverse varieties of birds one can watch in the immediate surroundings.

Keeping water bowls in your backyard can be highly rewarding, says A K Sivakumar, WWF senior education officer. “You can observe several birds in your vicinity and the sights unfolding before you can be extremely entertaining,” he says while adding how the bowls set up at his home and adjacent to the WWF’s office is drawing the winged friends besides offering a good experience.“All you have to do is get a shallow earthen pots used to make curry and place it in a shady area where the birds can have their fill besides taking a bath. But you have to ensure that these pots are not too deep since small birds might fall into it,” he adds.

Water bowls need to be kept in areas which offer the birds a comfortable resting space. They need to be placed at a height so that it can be seen by the birds apart from giving them a sense of security from the predators such as cats. You can keep the water bowls on your terrace or at any space that has shade.

“The summer is a gruelling month for the birds. All you have to do is keep water bowls. Such a simple step can make a huge difference,” says C Susanth, founder of the bird and nature lovers’ forum Warblers and Waders. “Once the birds spot the bowls, they will flock from the adjacent areas,” he adds.

“It is advisable to keep two bowls adjacent to each other. This ensures there is adequate water and space for the small as well as large birds,” he adds. “We have seen baby birds bear the brunt of the scorching heat. The mother birds usually take a bath and then return to their nests to provide moisture to the young ones,” he adds, reiterating the need to keep water bowls.The water needs to be changed daily or once in two days, the birders say. The water bowls need to be kept until the onset of the rainy season. Keep a water bowl and watch charming sights unfold right in front of your eyes. So this summer, get ready to wake up to the cackles and fluty notes of birds.