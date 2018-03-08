THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Natives should consider tourists as their guests, Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran has said. He was speaking after inaugurating a statewide awareness programme for stakeholders in the tourism industry organised by the Kerala Institute of Tourism and Travel Studies (KITTS) here on Wednesday.

The tourism sector should become an income earner for the local population. The number of family tourists visiting the state is rising. Domestic tourism should also be promoted along with international tourism. Government is envisaging programmes to expand the responsible tourism initiatives.

A remarkable change can be made in the state’s tourism sector if auto, taxi and houseboat staff behave well with tourists. The awareness programme aims to bring in a positive behavioural change in the stakeholders. They will be given stipend. The minister felicitated KITTS students who got placement.

Tourism Federation chairman C Ajayakumar presided over the function. Houseboat Association president Josekutty Joseph, Homestay and Tourism Association president D Soman, KITTS director Rajashree Ajith and principal B Rajendran spoke.