The local residents and traders fear the unscientific design proposed by NHAI will disrupt their normal lives.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:From day one, the development of NH 66 bypass from Kazhakoottam to Mukkola has been facing several hurdles. This prompted the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the contractor KNR constructions to push the deadline for the completion of the project multiple times. Even though the development of the stretch from Kazhakoottam to Mukkola has been progressing on fast pace, the two-kilometre stretch from Chackai - Enchakkal- Muttathara is going on at a snail’s pace.

Reason: The protest by the local residents and traders against the proposed underpass at Enchakkal junction. They fear the proposed underpass will isolate the residents and affect the business of the trading community. The highway protection council, which was formed earlier this year to fight the plan mooted by NHAI, is planning to intensify its agitation by bringing in more people into its fold.

The action council members allege the design of the proposed underpass is unscientific. According to K Sreekumar, Chackai ward councillor, NHAI should come up with the new design.“As per the demand of the residents and traders, a flyover with pillars that has sufficient space for parking underneath it and allows free flow of traffic is the need of the hour. The proposed design that has huge walls with interlocking tiles is a method used in the North Indian highways. But here, it is not practical since the density of population living on either side of the road is high. Moreover, blocking the road with huge walls might affect the business of the traders at Enchakkal by and large. So NHAI should rethink its decision,” Sreekumar said.

Last month, a meeting was held between NHAI and the action council. But the meeting didn’t yield any positive outcome. Since the stalemate continues, NHAI has put the project on hold.Shashi Tharoor MP had also intervened in the matter. He had assured the residents a people-friendly design will be arrived at and promised to air their apprehensions before the responsible authorities.

An action council member sought an immediate solution to the prevailing issue and to allay the fears of the residents and traders at Enchakkal and surrounding areas. Perunthanni ward councillor Chinchu is the chairperson of the highway protection council. Vallakkadavu Muslim Jamaath president A Saifudeen Haji has also joined the protest against NHAI’s alleged unscientific developmental approach. Chinchu said the proposed design could lead to water-logging in the area and will lead to the spread of water-borne diseases.

Meanwhile, when Express contacted a top officer of NHAI, he said talks are on with the authorities. “We are constructing the road as per the directions of the Indian Road Congress. So we are deliberating whether we need to construct an overpass or an underpass at the junction. However, we expect to make a final decision soon,” an NHAI officer said.NHAI has planned four underpasses at the Kazhakoottam-Mukkola stretch- Venpalavattom, Enchakkal, Muttathara and Vellar near Kovalam. The construction of underpasses at Venpalavattom and Vellar is nearing completion.