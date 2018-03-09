THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:A 22-hour #Hackathon is all set to be held at the Mar Baselios College of Engineering and Technology as part of its two-day technical fest ‘HASH 2018’. ‘Healthcare and Social Welfare’ forms the theme of the #Hackathon. The fest slated to start on Saturday is being organised by the students and faculty of the Computer Science and Engineering Department in the college.

The #Hackathon is being conducted in association with Curvelogics at B’Hub, business center and networking hub in the Mar Ivanios Vidya Nagar.The college will witness a host of online and offline technical events, workshops and talks wherein the most advanced technologies will be discussed. Students and professionals from across the state will participate in the fest which will also have a ‘Stories Worth Sharing’ session.

The HASH team has come up with eight on-site and two online technical events, three workshops and two talks. “The students of Computer Science Department have constantly strived over the months to include diverse events so that students from all colleges can participate,” said Tessy Mathew, HoD.